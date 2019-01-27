Accumulating snow tonight, dangerous wind chills to follow

Snow is beginning to overspread the area this evening ahead of a potent winter storm. Not a whole lot has changed with the accumulation forecast, other than a slight southward shift on the totals.

Generally, most of the area will see between 4-6 inches of new snowfall with the heavier amounts north of Sterling/Rock Falls, De Witt, and Tipton. Here in the Quad Cities Metro 2 to 4 inches is a solid looking forecast. Further to the south where areas of rain and freezing rain could mix in after midnight, totals will be much lower with less than 2 inches likely.

A Winter Storm WARNING and Winter Weather ADVISORY continue until 6pm Monday for much of the area along and north of I-80. This is where travel is expected to become impacted through much of Monday. Once the snowfall comes to an end around 8/9am Monday, the winds will pick up in the afternoon causing areas of blowing/drifting snow which will continue to impact travel through the early evening.

If you must travel, especially long distances and out of town, it will be essential to have a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle. The kit should include warm clothing, a blanket, food, water, jumper cables, a charger for your cell phone, and a flashlight/shovel.

Behind this storm system, life-threatening wind chills move in for Tuesday through Thursday. These values could reach as low as -50 by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Frostbite is likely within 5 minutes to exposed skin in these conditions. Highs during the day will struggle to reach much higher than the teens below zero. Some improvement in the wind chill value is expected by Thursday evening when winds become much lighter.

At least a couple of January records will be in jeopardy this week. We have a good fighting chance to beat the snowiest January on record and also log the coldest high temperature on record if Wednesday’s forecast pans out. The coldest temperature ever recorded for the month of January in the Quad Cities may also be tested.

Bottom line: Travel will become hazardous with snow-covered roads through Monday morning, followed by dangerous wind chill values Tuesday through Thursday.

