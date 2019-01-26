Winter family fun found at Muscatine golf course

MUSCATINE, Iowa – There is no reason to stay inside during the winter months and Muscatine Parks and Recreation has just the fun event for family and friends to enjoy being outdoors this year. The Snow Pile Treasure Hunt and Nature Scavenger Hunt will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, 1820 Hwy 38 N, Muscatine, IA.

The event will begin with the Snow Pile Treasure Hunt at 1 p.m. for Preschool through 5th graders. Children will be able to find hidden golf balls and redeem them for prizes outside the Club House.

The community is invited to participate in the new Nature Scavenger Hunt at 1:30 p.m. with all ages and groups welcome. Your group will be challenged to decipher clues that will lead to each scavenger hunt item. Find them all and win a prize!

This is a free activity with no pre-registration required. The Snow Pile Treasure Hunt and the Nature Scavenger Hunt will be held regardless of whether or not snow is on the ground.

Please contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241 for more information.