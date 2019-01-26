× Shots fired outside Davenport bar

DAVENPORT, Iowa- At around 1:28 a.m. on January 26 police responded to a shooting on West Locust Street.

Police arrested 29-year-old Kendrick Jones of Davenport for allegedly firing shots toward an individual outside a bar. According to a police report Jones drove into the parking lot of The Pour House and exited his vehicle. A security camera and several witnesses saw Jones fire several shots with a pistol toward another individual.

The two grappled and the shooter was eventually disarmed, but in the process the victim suffered a hand injury. No one else was injured in the altercation.

Jones was arrested and is currently facing charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, carrying weapons, and driving while barred.