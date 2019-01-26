× RAGBRAI 2019 route announced

DES MOINES– The route for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa or RAGBRAI 2019 has been finalized.

Each year riders bike across the state of Iowa making eight different stops.

1. Council Bluffs

2. Atlantic

3. Winterset

4. Indianola

5. Centerville

6. Fairfield

7. Burlington

8. Keokuk

This is the 47th year for the event. It starts on Sunday, July 21, 2019 and ends Sunday, July 28, 2019.

For more information on the route and the history behind it, click here.