Putnam Museum opens exhibit on the science of race

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Putnam is inviting you to contribute to their scientific exploration of race.

The Putnam is opening a fascinating and important new exhibit beginning Saturday, January 26th titled, RACE: Are We So Different? This traveling exhibit aims to help visitors of all ages better understand the origins and manifestations of race and racism in everyday life by investigating race and challenging its misconceptions through the framework of science.

As part of the exhibit Quad City residents are encouraged to bring in the results of ancestry kits or genealogical research. The Putnam will create a map from the results to show connections between Putnam visitors.

Businesses, churches, and other small groups are also invited to use the exhibit as inspiration for deeper conversations through Discussion Circles. These facilitated discussions encourage participants to reflect on their experience and their community in a positive manner.

RACE: Are We So Different? runs from January 26 to May 27.