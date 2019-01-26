× New Ohio governor says he will ‘absolutely’ sign ‘heartbeat bill’ Kasich vetoed

(CNN) — Newly minted Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that he will “absolutely” sign a new version of the “heartbeat bill,” which would ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected and had been vetoed by the previous governor, John Kasich.

“Yes, absolutely,” DeWine said, when asked if he would sign the bill, in an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s radio program.

The bill would outlaw abortions as early as six weeks after conception. Kasich vetoed a similar piece of legislation — House Bill 258, known as the “heartbeat bill” — last month before he left office. Kasich is now a CNN contributor.

The legislation has sparked backlash from abortion rights advocates. NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, the state chapter of a national abortion-rights organization, called the bill “horrific” and “unconstitutional.”

“Anti-abortion ideologues should not attempt to insert politics between a patient and their physician,” NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio Executive Director Kellie Copeland said in a statement.

The Republican governor anticipates that after he signs the bill, he will face lawsuits the “next day.”

“Planned Parenthood is going to be in the next day, or that day, filing a lawsuit. But ultimately, this will work its way up to the United States Supreme Court. And they’ll make that decision,” DeWine said.