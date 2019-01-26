× MLB catching coach speaking at a Bettendorf baseball expo

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Jan. 10, 2019 – Former Quad Cities standout athlete Tyson Blaser, now a catching coach in the New York Yankees organization, is the keynote speaker for the Genesis Sports Medicine Baseball Expo on Saturday, Jan. 26 at TBK Bank Sports Complex.

It is a day of baseball with vendors, giveaways, and seminars. Giveaways will include a baseball glove, baseball bat, HitTrax session time, JP tournament entrance fee for a team, and a suite to an upcoming QC River Bandits game.

Break out sessions throughout the day will feature advice for players, coaches, and family members. Seminar topics will include Kyle Hoffman’s HitTrax Baseball & Softball Data Capture & Simulation demonstration, Karl Stratmen’s “ATC; Science of Baseball,” Injury Prevention with by Jose Armendariz, MD, CAQSM; and multiple hitting and catching drills.

The Genesis Sports Medicine Baseball Expo will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free.