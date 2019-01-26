Chili cook-off benefits hundreds of local families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Today, more than 20 teams competed to be named the best chili chef in the Quad Cities. It's for the 10th annual Hand in Hand Chili cook- off.

"It's really more than about chili," Hand in Hand board president John Byrne said. "It's about helping an organization that has been around the Quad Cities for more than 20 years. It's really one of the bright spots in our community."

Hand in Hand serves over 700 Quad City families. The money raised supports Hand-In-Hand programs for children and young adults of all abilities.

"Some of the money goes towards scholarships that help families who are not able to afford the services we have," Byrne said.

There was also a silent auction, raffles, cash bar and children's activities. It was $15 at the door.

"This is probably the most people I have seen in the last few years," participant Steve Deboeber said.

Last year, the cook- off raised $75,000 for Hand in Hand.