× Burlington man charged with premeditated murder

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A Burlington man charged with First Degree Murder has been extradited from Illinois to Burlington, Iowa on January 25.

44-year-old Derrick Parker is charged with killing 27-year-old Demarcus “Penut” Chew back in September 2017. Police say Chew was shot to death in a car outside his mother’s home in Burlington in what appears to be a coordinated hit. According to The Hawk Eye the murder is linked an escalating feud between Chew’s brother and Arthur Johnson “Lil Mo” Smith. 28-year-old Antoine Spann is also currently facing trial for the shooting of Chew.

Parker is being held in the Des Moines Country Jail on a $2,000,000 bond pending a court appearance.