Why today’s inch of snow could be worse than normal for drivers

An Alberta Clipper system is on the way today and will produce widespread light snow during the afternoon hours. Accumulations are expected in the 1-2 inch range, mainly for areas east of the Mississippi River.
Normally, this type of snow isn't a big deal for travelers. However, temperatures today will only be around 9 degrees this afternoon. Because that's 20-25 degrees below freezing, salt and road chemicals will not be effective.
A light dusting of snow is possible Saturday before a more significant winter storm potential Sunday night into Monday.
-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen