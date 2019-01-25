Trump announces deal to re-open the government and end the shutdown

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump announced a deal on Friday, Jan. 25 to end the government shutdown and re-open the government.

As part of the deal, Trump promised to issue back-pay to federal workers who were furloughed.

Trump says he’ll sign legislation shortly to reopen shuttered government departments for three weeks — until Feb. 15.

Trump’s action would end what has become a record, 35-day partial shutdown.

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs as Trump and congressional Democrats were locked in a stalemate over the billions of dollars that Trump has demanded to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump spoke at the White House on Friday as intensifying delays at some of the nation’s busiest airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to break the impasse.

–AP contributed to this article.