× Tracking our next winter storm… Here’s how much we could potentially see

Some flakes of snow are being witnessed in parts of the area as a weak Clipper system races through the area. Not much expected as its ends around our evening commute with around an inch, possibly two in parts of the area. Even with that amount, roads could still be slick as temperatures will be 25 degrees below freezing so chemicals and road salt will be ineffective.

We’re back just below zero overnight before we climb in the lower teens on Saturday with upper teens on Sunday. Steering winds remain out of the northwest, so a passing snow shower or flurry can’t be ruled out.

The next winter storm is still on track late Sunday night into Monday. Given the latest track, the northeast half of the area is likely to see several inches of snowfall with light amounts farther south and west. Remember, the track will be the key. So, any wobble could make a difference in amounts.

What’s also on track is the brutal wind and cold that will follow. Not only will this create blizzard-like conditions for the first half of the week but lead to the coldest air we’ve felt in 5 years! Temperatures could be as cold as -20 to -25 degrees in spots with wind chills possibly approaching -50 degrees!! Yikes!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

