The Score Week 4

Pleasant Valley GBB improves to 13-0 with a 63-50 win over North Scott. Hear from the Spartans after their win.

Shamus Budde mic'd up. North Scott cruises to big win over Spartans.

Bettendorf scores big win at Burlington.

Central stays in the MAC race with a win at Clinton.

Moline goes to 7-0 in WB6 beating Quincy 67-63. Also, hear from the Maroons after their win.

Mike Reynolds mic'd up. Galesburg holds serve at home knocking off Rock Island 63-56.

United Township back in the win column beating Alleman 50-36.

Rock Falls picks up their 21st win 70-51 over Oregon.

Camanche with a 10-point win over Northeast 60-50.

The Score Part 2

Bettendorf GBB beats Burlington 51-33.

Clinton GBB rolls past Central 52-36.

Buurlington Notre Dame GBB runs away with a 75-55 win.

Camanche GBB with a win over Northeast 62-50.