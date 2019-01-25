Rock Island house catches fire in extreme cold temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A house caught on fire on Jan. 5 as temperatures outside mixed with wind chill sunk into the negatives.

Crews responded to 2714 5 1/2 Ave. in Rock Island after the call came in at 6:14 a.m.

One person was at home, but the person got out of the home safely. Responders were able to rescue some pets and were still looking for more at 7:30 a.m.

News 8 was on scene and could see a large plume of smoke billowing out of the house. Flames were seen at the back of the house.

Meteorologist Eric Sorensen said today's temperatures around the time of the fire reached to negative -6 degrees below with a wind chill of negative -21.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is an ongoing story.