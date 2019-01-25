× Quad City Steamwheelers School Visit Sweepstakes

The Quad City Steamwheelers are back for another exciting season.

But before they hit the turf…they want to hit the books and visit your school!

Last season the Steamwheelers made a triumphant return to the Quad Cities after a 10-year hiatus and

with this return came a ton of requests for player appearances.

Our most rewarding appearances were at local elementary schools, where our players got to spend quality time with these boys and girls. As an organization we want to make a difference in the community and decided to build a program where our

professional football players could visit QC area schools and be part of these young students school day.

The program has our players as special guests at local elementary schools. These young men are former Division 1 Athletes who have recently become new members of the community. They will do anything that fits in with your schedule, from being part of their morning assembly, to assist with P.E. Class or simply hang out with them at recess. Getting to meet and ask questions to a professional athlete that was once in the exact same desk they were a little over a decade before gives these kids an idea that doing good in school and hard work can make their dreams come true.

Afterwards the players will pose for photo with the students and give each and every student a FREE Kids ticket to that weekend’s Steamwheelers game.

Just fill out the form below and register your school for the opportunity to have the Steamwheelers drop by and speak to your class or help out in gym class!

Register your school today! Visits will occur on Wednesdays or Thursdays during the weeks of Steamwheelers home games: February 20/21, February 27/28, March 27/28, April 17/18, May 1/2 and May 15/16.

School visits include a meet and greet, a photo with the players, and free kids Steamwheelers game ticket.

For sweepstakes rules, click here.