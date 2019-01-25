× NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: How to Make Candy With All This Snow

What are we supposed to do with all this snow? I keep thinking that as the piles grow and grow and grow (and they may grow some more by next week).

Well, Eric came up with a great idea – let’s eat it! Well, sort of. On Friday, January 25th during Nailed It Or Failed It on Good Morning Quad Cities, we made Maple Syrup Snow Candy! This unique sweet is a staple in regions of eastern Canada, especially around Québec. There’s only one ingredient: maple syrup.

All you need to do is pour real maple syrup into a saucepan and heat it up. Using a candy thermometer, bring it to about 230 degrees (or soft ball stage).

Take the pan of hot syrup outside and slowly pour it into 2-3 inch strips atop freshly-fallen snow. Using craft sticks or popsicle sticks, gently try to wrap the cooling syrup around them. Then, set aside.

Once the syrup cools, it turns into a maple taffy of sorts. You can put them in the freezer to continue the setting process.

Maple Syrup Snow Candy.

