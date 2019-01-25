Muscatine kidnapping charges dropped after victim “not cooperating” and “sabotaged the case”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Kidnapping charges in Muscatine have been dropped after the county attorney says the victim sabotaged the case.

Police say the victim was bound by the hands and feet, thrown into a car trunk and then dumped in a field in the middle of the night in Muscatine county.

They say his injuries and the evidence were consistent with that original story and as a result, one person was arrested.

But now the case has come to a halt because investigators say the victim isn't cooperating.

"Since the filing of criminal charges, the victim has steadfastly endeavored to sabotage this prosecution, He has made statements on social media which are contradictory to his statements to law enforcement and the physical evidence."- Alan Ostergren, Muscatine County Attorney

The incident happened during the early morning hours of January, 8, In the 1900 block of Ward Avenue in Muscatine county, just a couple miles east of Wild Cat Den State Park.

17-year-old Taryn Moore was charged with first-degree kidnapping - intentionally inflicting torture on the victim.

The victim told authorities he had been robbed of $210 in cash and his cell phone by Keontay Taylor, Brandon Davis, and Taryn Moore.

"The victim has further made outlandish statements regarding his refusal to participate in the criminal justice process."

The incident happened approximately 24 hours

after the discovery of a deceased female on the side of Highway 38 in rural Muscatine County.

"The investigation into this incident consumed precious law

enforcement resources which would have otherwise been devoted to the investigation into the circumstances of the deceased female," said Ostergren in the Motion to Dismiss.

Ostergren says the fact that criminal charges have been filed in that investigation is a testament to the dedication, professionalism and skill of the law enforcement officers involved.