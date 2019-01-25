× Driver arrested after hitting 2 police officers helping stranded cars

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- After hitting two squad cars while under the influence, a Romeoville man faces several felonies.

January 24, around 6:58 p.m. a state trooper was inside his squad car investigating a crash on the I-355 southbound ramp to I-55 southbound when his squad car was rear-ended, causing minor injuries to the trooper.

The car that hit him took off and continued southbound onto I-55, where a short time later he hit another trooper.

Police say the second officer was inside his parked squad car, with emergency lights activated and flares behind the car.

The second trooper was helping a broken down car in the roadway on I-55 southbound at IL Route 53, when the offending vehicle struck his squad car.

The driver was identified as Desmond Glee,47, of Romeoville, Illinois.

The two troopers and Glee were transported to local area hospitals and later released.

Glee was charged with aggravated DUI as well as multiple other traffic offenses.

Both crashes are still under investigation.