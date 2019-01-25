Clinton firefighter receives heartwarming welcome home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa-- It's been nearly three weeks since Firefighter Adam Cain was inside his station in Clinton, but that changed today, January, 25.

It was an emotional day as he finally made his first trip back home since being injured trying to put out a fire at the Clinton ADM Plant earlier this month.

"We expected with the kinds of injuries that he had from this type of incident, we expected him to be there up to months," former Clinton firefighter Karen McQuistion says. "This guy's healing has been miraculous. The doctors are amazed and the fact that he's here less than three weeks to the day is staggering."

Cain left the hospital in Iowa City around 1 p.m. Friday, January 25 and he was nearly immediately greeted by people showing their support. Ambulances and fire trucks lined the overpasses and people pulled off on on-ramps to salute the firefighter as he made his way home.

He was escorted by fire and police vehicles. He was greeted by a hundred people at the Clinton Fire Station.

"It's unbelievable," Clinton firefighter Darrin Farrell says. "We were hoping to get a lot of people to show up when he comes home. Words can't even describe it. It's unbelievable."

Cain could hardly be seen among the crowd inside the station. People were going up, hugging him and telling him how happy they were to see him back.

"Seeing him back in the station and just having him here uplifts everyone's spirits," McQuistion says. "It's just a wonderful thing to see him."

Kevin and Lynn Cain, his parents, tell News 8 they appreciate the outpouring of support from the community and are excited to have their son home to finish his recovery.

Cain's brother Matt says he has about two weeks left with one cast on his arm. The other will have to stay on for nearly two months after surgery earlier this week. Matt says his brother will have lots of check-ups and physical therapy before he can return to working at the station.

"It's good to see him back home," Clinton Firefighter Nick Manders says. "Can't wait for him to get back to work and have some fun with him outside of work. It's good to see him home. It's about time."

There's no set timeline right now for when Cain will return to work.