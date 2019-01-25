8 Weeks of Winter Fun: Ice Skating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter can be a tough time to stay active in the Midwest. That's why WQAD News 8 is partnering with ORA Orthopedics to help people find ways to get out and move with "8 Weeks of Winter Fun."

During week two of our winter journey to stay active, News 8 sports team Matt Randazzo and Kory Kuffler checked out the ice skating scene at River's Edge in Davenport.

"Anytime you can get outdoors in the wintertime it's always good for you," said Dr. Jonathan Winston. He said ice skating offers a good cardiovascular workout and is a good leg exercise.

While skating can be fun, for a first-timer, there's always the risk of falling and possible injury.

One common injury doctors say they see are wrist fractures. But there are some precautions you can take to keep from falling, like using knee pads, wrist guards, certain gloves, or other equipment that can protect a skater from injury.