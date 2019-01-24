Trump says he won’t give State of the Union during shutdown after being disinvited by Pelosi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump made a concession to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Wednesday, agreeing to not give a State of the Union address until after the government shutdown standoff has ended.

This comes after a back-and-forth between Trump and Pelosi regarding the State of the Union. A letter from Trump to Pelosi details the exchange.

Pelosi sent Trump an invitation to address the nation on Jan. 3, after the shutdown began. On Jan. 16, she sent another letter, revoking her invitation.

In the letter, Trump seems unwilling to give up the date of the State of the Union. However, Trump has now agreed to postpone the address.

"As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over," Trump said in a tweet Wednesday.

"I am not looking for an ... alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a 'great' State of the Union Address in the near future!"

Trump's decision to abide by Pelosi's decision earlier in the day to disinvite him from giving the speech to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber is the first time one of the principal players in the standoff saga has blinked. Trump and Pelosi have been at loggerheads for more than 33 days as the speaker and the President both refuse to budge on shutdown negotiations -- Trump is demanding more than $5 billion for his wall along the southern border and Pelosi is refusing to give him a cent.

Pelosi reacted to Trump's decision by hoping he would back a House-passed bill to reopen the parts of the government shuttered for more than a month.

"Mr. President, I hope by saying 'near future' you mean you will support the House-passed package to #EndTheShutdown that the Senate will vote on tomorrow," Pelosi said on Twitter. "Please accept this proposal so we can re-open government, repay our federal workers and then negotiate our differences."