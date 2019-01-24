× Tonight’s wind chills could cause frostbite in as little as 5 minutes

Wind chill warnings are in affect for the Quad Cities and surrounding areas from 6 p.m. Thursday through noon on Friday, January 24 through 25.

With wind chill warnings come a higher potential for frostbite, according to the National Weather Service. They say wind chills could put temperatures between 20 and 35 below zero Thursday night into Friday morning.

Click here to see the watches and warnings in your area.

The National Weather Service’s “Wind Chill Chart” shows that in temperatures that low, frostbite can occur in as little as five minutes.

Frostbite starts as a cold, prickling feeling, according to Mayo Clinic. Other symptoms that frostbite victims may experience are: numbness, hard or waxy-looking skin, joint and muscle stiffness, and red, white, bluish-white or grayish-yellow skin. In severe cases, the frostbitten area may blister once it’s warmed up again.

People will most commonly get frostbite on fingers, toes, nose, ears, cheeks and chin.

Mayo Clinic says you can prevent frostbite by limiting your time outside, dressing in several layers of loose, warm clothing, wearing a hat or headband that fully covers your ears, wear mittens (instead of gloves), and keep moving. Click here for more tips and details on why these can help.

StormTrack 8 is watching the conditions, click here for the most up-to-date weather forecast.