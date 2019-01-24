× Sterling teen arrested on sexual assault charges after 4-month investigation

STERLING, Illinois- After a lengthy investigation, Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for predatory criminal sexual assault.

Back in October of 2018, Sterling Police began an investigation into reports of “a suspected criminal sexual assault.”

Several months later on January 24, 2019, police believed they had enough evidence and arrested Joshua M. Garcia, 19, of Sterling for predatory criminal sexual assault.

Joshua Garcia did not have the cash to pay his 75,000 bond and now resides in Whiteside County Jail.

Police say Garcia was arrested on at 2:15 a.m. at the Sterling Police Department.