Update: Police say the vehicle has been cleared from the lane. Traffic is now moving at a normal pace.

MOLINE, Illinois — A stalled vehicle in the Iowa-bound lanes of Interstate 74 is backing up traffic passed Avenue of the Cities.

The back-up starts at the foot of the I-74 Bridge. Drivers are slowly moving around the stalled vehicle, but are forced to move into the left lane to get around.

Click here for traffic information, anytime.