× School bus collides with Crown Victoria on I-280 near Milan

MILAN, Illinois — One person was injured in a crash with a school bus on Interstate 280 near Milan.

The school bus was headed westbound on I-280 when it drove over a bridge deck and lost control, according to Trooper Jason Wilson with the Illinois State Police. The school bus, which didn’t have any students on board, went into the median and wound up hitting a Ford Crown Victoria. It happened near Mile Marker 14 around 9:05 a.m. on Thursday, January 24.

A passenger from the Crown Victoria, a 69-year-old woman from Rock Island, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, said Trooper Wilson.

The left lane of I-280 was shutdown as crews investigated the crash site. The lanes were all open by 10:22 a.m.