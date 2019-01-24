× Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by snowplow in LeClaire

LECLAIRE- A man has been taken to the University of Iowa Hospital by helicopter after a snowplow hit him outside of his car.

January 23, around 4:15 a.m. LeClaire Police found a man lying in the road at the 1400 block of South Cody Road.

They say he had serious injuries from being hit by an Iowa snowplow.

The man was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance and had to be airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City life-threatening injuries.

Chief of Police, Shane Themas says they determined that the man had pulled over on to the shoulder of the road and was outside of his car when he was hit by an Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow truck.

There are no charges filed or pending at this time.