How the StormTrack 8 team is lending a hand during the government shutdown

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The StormTrack 8 team here at WQAD News 8 took a few moments out of their day to spread some joy to their fellow meteorologists.

Due to the government shutdown, the meteorologists at the National Weather Service are working without pay. So, James Zahara, Eric Sorensen and Andrew Stutzke brought them some “Happy Joe’s Pizza” to brighten their day.

See what happened in this Facebook video.

Weather in the WQAD viewing area is always changing. Our meteorologists stay busy!

