× Ground blizzard conditions in spots with dangerous wind chills overnight

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9pm as the combination of the latest snow with wind gusts approaching 40 mph will result in considerable blowing and drifting on roadways. Rural areas will be impacted the most. Snow squalls are also being witnessed in spots dropping visibility under a quarter mile.

After the blowing and drifting eases up, comes the season’s coldest. Temperatures will dip as low as -10 to -15 in many spots with wind chills on average around 30 degrees below zero. At that level, frostbite occurs in 15 -20 minutes. So be sure to cover up every part of your skin. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from this evening to 9am Friday morning. We’ll likely see school delays and/or cancellations. So, check on our main page to get the latest listing of schools and events.

We’ll also see some light snow developing later tomorrow with no more than an inch expected.

Next storm system is still on track to impact most of the area by Sunday night into Monday. The track will be the key as to how much snowfall we could potentially see.

Afterwards, another wave of arctic cold blows in for next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

