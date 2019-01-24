Drivers could encounter “ground blizzard” conditions today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 p.m., not because we have snow coming, but rather for the combo of increasing wind and the snow already on the ground.

The snowfall from Wednesday morning has had 24 hours to dry out and now an Arctic front will blow it around pretty good today. A ground-blizzard is possible between 11am and 5pm today. That will create hazardous conditions on area roadways. And because the wind will be coming in from the northwest, both east-west and north-south roads will be affected.

Highways most prone to ground blizzard conditions today:

U.S. Highway 34 is oriented southwest-to-northeast and will be especially troublesome this afternoon through the cities of Galesburg, Galva, Kewanee, Princeton, and Mendota.

Please use extra caution or consider staying off these roads this afternoon and evening. The westbound lanes will be worst-off as they will be exposed to more snow and wind.

I-88 is another highway that needs to be watched closely. That's because it is oriented perpendicular to the wind direction. The westbound lanes will again be most affected. However, with snow in the median, it's likely that the eastbound lanes will be snowcovered and drifted, even a few minutes after a passing plow.