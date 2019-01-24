Brea Beal an All-American, Lady Rocks win 38th WB6 game, UT holds off Moline, North Scott GBB preps for PV, Moline pins down Alleman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brea Beal becomes the first female in the Quad Cities to be named to the McDonalds All-American game. The game will be played in March 2019. Lady Rocks roll to 38th straight Western big 6 win beating Quincy 55-30.

United Township holds off Moline for a 58-50 road win.

North Scott GBB prepares for their rematch against Pleasant Valley. Spartans beat the Lady Lancers the first time around 52-48.

Moline Wrestlers pin down a 44-26 win over Alleman. Rock island beats united Township to stay perfect in the Western Big 6.