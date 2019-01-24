Adam Cain to be released from hospital
CLINTON, Iowa- Fire Fighter Adam Cain has been cleared to leave the hospital and go home!
His surgery team, trauma team, and physical therapy team all agreed that Adam has done “amazingly well in his healing process”.
According to City Administrator Matt Brooke, they have decided that Adam can be discharged on January 25, 2019, and go home to begin outpatient therapy.
“The community’s support, thoughts and prayers are what has helped him heal so quickly and are truly behind bringing him home.”