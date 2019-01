Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Illinois drops another game at home, falling to Wisconsin 72-60.

Augustana Men's Basketball with another come from behind victory at the Carver Center, which included a crazy finish where a suit coat was thrown at a referee.

St. Ambrose Men's Basketball score home win over St. Xavier 73-54.

SAU Queen Bees fall to St. Xavier.

Iowa Men's Basketball prepare for a top 25 battle against Michigan State.