Wheel of Misfortune; Michael Hedges accused of knocking a woman unconscious, breaking her leg at bar

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, January 23, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 32-year-old Michael Hedges. He's 6'2", 180 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. He is wanted in Rock Island County on charges of Aggravated Battery.

Police say Hedges is accused of knocking a woman unconscious and breaking her leg after verbally assaulting her while leaving a bar in Moline.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.