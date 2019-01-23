× Water main break in Hampton leads to boil order

HAMPTON, Illinois- A water main break in Hampton is leaving some residents without water.

Homes on Cherry Hill, Barrington Circle, Kennelworth Circle, 3rd Avenue A between 3rd and 5th Street are all affected by the water main break.

While repairs are being made, residents will be without water. After the water turns back on officials ask everyone to boil their water before cooking or drinking. The boil order will remain in place until further notice from the village officials.