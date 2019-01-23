× Season’s coldest not too far away… Tracking another snow event to follow

The storm is gone but the snow-covered ground will chill our temperatures around the single digits overnight. Winds will stay under 10 mph, just enough to create wind chills just below zero.

An Arctic cold front is on track to pass through the area on Thursday. This will allow temperatures to only reach the mid to upper teens by lunchtime before dropping in the single digits by the evening. This front will also carry winds in excess of 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow especially in rural areas. This could lead to an advisory in many spots come later in the day. Temperatures that night into Friday morning will be the coldest this season with the mercury bottoming out between -10 and -15 with wind chills down to -30° early Friday morning.

After seeing single digits for highs on Friday and some light snow or flurries comes a very slow climb in temperatures for the later half of the weekend. This is part of a another accumulating snow event by Sunday night and Monday. This will follow another brutal arctic blast for most of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

