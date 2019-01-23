Get ready for the coldest chills in more than a year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember how cold it was when we rung in 2018? That's how long you have to go back for wind chills below -25 degrees.

The next batch of cold air originated north of Alaska and is on the march across Canada today. The leading edge of the cold will move into our region during the day on Thursday.

Temperatures will tumble through the teens during Thursday afternoon with overnight low temperatures in the teens below zero by Friday morning. On top of the cold, the winds will be gusting 15-25 mph and possibly higher.

Friday morning between 2am and 9am, temperatures in the teens below zero with sustained winds 10-20 mph will yield wind chills as low as -35 degrees.

At that level, any exposed skin will incur frostbite in only 10-15 minutes.

The intense cold is expected to ease up Saturday. But there's another winter storm possible Sunday night, followed by more Arctic air.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen