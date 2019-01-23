× Four Iowa teens start riot at juvenile detention center

MONTROSE, Iowa- Two male and two female inmates at the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center were arrested January 20 after inciting a riot, KBUR reports. There were two 14 year old boys from Davenport, one 14 girl from Davenport, and one 16 year old girl from Burlington.

Support had to be called in from the nearby Lee County Jail to quell the disturbance. It took two state troopers, Two Lee County deputies, Two correctional officers, and three members of the detention center staff to regain control of the situation.

According to the report, no one inmates or staff were injured during the riot.