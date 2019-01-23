× East Moline’s city administrator submits letter of resignation

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — East Moline’s city administrator is resigning from his position.

Mayor Reggie Freeman said City Administrator Darin Girdler submitted a letter of resignation to the East Moline City Council at their meeting Tuesday, January 22.

Mayor Freeman said the council was still in the process of accepting the resignation. There was no word on what prompted the resignation.

This comes on the same day that Moline’s city administrator announced he was leaving his position.

Girdler has served as the East Moline’s city administrator since June of 2016.

The council’s next meeting was set for early February.

East Moline’s 5th Ward Alderman Gary Miller said he also resigned at the council meeting on Tuesday. He’s moving to Carbon Cliff.