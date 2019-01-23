× Cat found abandoned in pet carrier packed with snow

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — A cat was found abandoned at an animal shelter, left in a carrier full of snow, according to a Rock Falls animal shelter.

The cat was found Wednesday morning, January 23 at the end of the driveway of Happy Tails Humane Society, according to the shelter’s president Mark Razo.

Razo said one of their veterinarian assistants saw the top of a pet carrier peaking through the snow, and thought he should take a look. A cat was inside the carrier and the carrier was full of snow, purportedly packed from a snow plow that had passed by.

The shelter shared a post about the cat on their Facebook page Wednesday morning. It was written by the vet assistant, and said the cat “is lucky to be alive!”

“I almost did not even see him,” read the post, “he was buried in the snow bank!”

Razo said the cat, which is believed to be about one year old, was doing well and was being warmed up and fed at Happy Tails.

An ordinance in Whiteside County indicates that people caught abandoning animals can face a fine up to $500.

“This isn’t the thing to do right now, dumping an animal, when it’s below zero,” Razo said.

The shelter is asking for anyone with information on the cat to contact them.

The Rock Falls Police Department said they had heard about the incident, but had received no reports as of 10:40 a.m.

We reached out to Whiteside County Animal Control, but they have not returned our messages.