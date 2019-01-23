× Boil order in effect for some Carbon Cliff residents

COAL VALLEY, Illinois — A precautionary boil order is in effect for dozens of homes in Carbon Cliff; residents on Cliff Drive and Cliff Court.

Crews were working on repairing a water main break on Wednesday morning, January 23. While repairs are being made, residents were asked to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

“This is simply a precautionary measure put in place by the state of Illinois, the Federal Environmental Protection Agency, and the Village of Carbon Cliff,” said a statement from the village.

The boil order will remain in effect until repairs are completed and EPA tests come back clear.