× Winter Storm Warning has expanded… Hazard road conditions to worsen overnight

Winter Storm WARNING remains in effect for areas north of I-80 for the rest of the afternoon and night. Along the I80 corridor and points south a Winter Weather Advisory remains.

The light freezing drizzle we’ve seen earlier today will pick up in intensity as a combination of freezing rain, sleet, and accumulating snow impacts the area. The change in the past 24 hours has been the column of cold air that is expanding a couple of counties southward. So, accumulating snowfall and sleet will likely reach as far south as the immediate Quad Cities.

Farther south and east a wintry mix still exist. However, with the ground still frozen a light glaze of ice is likely before being slightly covered with a dusting a snow overnight. This too will result in hazardous road conditions. The entire area will see a light snow the rest of the night.

Lets first breakdown the snowfall. With temperatures right around freezing mark around the I80 corridor , they’ll be a tight gradient in accumulation. Approaching Route 30 to Highway 20, 4 to 8 inches is likely. As you approach the immediate Quad Cities 1 to 4 inches. Any slight wobble 15 miles south or north will make a huge difference snowfall amounts. Stay tuned!

The passage of this winter storm is still on track to bring down some brutally cold air on the way later this week. Still expected to see wind chills by Friday morning plummeting to near 30 below zero!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

