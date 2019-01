× Water main break leaves dozens of Carbon Cliff homes without water

CARBON CLIFF- 35 homes are without water in Carbon Cliff after a water main break.

According to the city, water to Cliff Court and Cliff Drive has been shut off due to a water main break.

Around 35 homes are affected.

They say crews will be working overnight to repair the main, but don’t yet have an estimation as to when it will be repaired.