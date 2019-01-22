× Watch: Flames shoot from windows, Fort Madison car business destoryed

FORT MADISON, Iowa — A building is destroyed and several vehicles are damaged after a fire at a auto sales business on Jan. 21.

Firefighters responded to Hawkins Auto Sales after receiving a call at 10:15 p.m., Captain Eric Kern, with the Fort Madison Fire Department, said.

When crews got to the business, they saw flames coming through the window, Kern said. The fire had spread throughout the attic.

A video taken by a reporter from the Fort Madison Daily Democrat shows flames shooting out of the windows and smoke pouring from the roof.

Part of the one-story building collapsed during the fire, Kern said. Cars parked around the building sustained damage from the heat and the collapse.

Crews were on scene putting out the fire until 3 a.m., Kern said. He said he believes the building is a total loss.

No on was at the business at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.