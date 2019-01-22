Teen killed in shooting near church in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Illinois (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Rockford.

The boy’s body was in a street Monday, January 21 near St. Anthony of Padua Church. The Register Star says the church had no role in the shooting but was used as a warming center for investigators.

It’s the first homicide in Rockford this year.

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday. Police say the victim was with friends when they were confronted by people in a car. Shots were fired and the teen was killed, according to a report by WIFR.

No arrests have been made.