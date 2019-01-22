× Snow emergencies issued ahead of Tuesday storm

The fourth major snowstorm of the season is set to hit the QC area Tuesday, January 22.

StormTrack 8 is forecasting a wintry mix to hit the area, including snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain. Click here for live updates from Meteorologist Eric Sorensen.

In anticipation of treating roads and clearing streets, the following cities have declared snow emergencies:

Blue Grass: Parking is prohibited on city streets from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The City’s Public Safety Building, at 606 West Mayne Street, will be open to the public in need.

Davenport: A snow emergency is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday. Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited during this time. As an alternative to parking on the streets downtown, free spaces are available in any of the city’s three parking ramps between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Eldridge: A snow emergency is in effect from 3 p.m. on Tuesday until 11 a.m. on Wednesday. All parking on city streets is prohibited. Snow Emergency parking lots are available and listed on the city’s website.