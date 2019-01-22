Semi delivering salt catches fire while arriving to destination in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A semi delivering salt caught on fire after it pulled into the Department of Transportation maintenance yard.
The fire started where the tires connect to the cab of the truck around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 22. According to the Silvis Fire Department, upon pulling into the maintenance yard the driver heard a pop coming from the middle set of tires.
The fire was put out and the salt did not catch on fire.
There were no reported injuries.
41.547816 -90.319771