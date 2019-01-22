× Semi delivering salt catches fire while arriving to destination in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A semi delivering salt caught on fire after it pulled into the Department of Transportation maintenance yard.

The fire started where the tires connect to the cab of the truck around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 22. According to the Silvis Fire Department, upon pulling into the maintenance yard the driver heard a pop coming from the middle set of tires.

The fire was put out and the salt did not catch on fire.

There were no reported injuries.