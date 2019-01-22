Click here for school cancellations and delays

Quad City boxing ready for big night

It's expected to be the biggest pro boxing event in the Quad Cities in over 20 years.  Destiny Live invades the Rhythm City Casino in less than 2 weeks.    It's a locally loaded pro boxing card with the main event featuring "Stunning" Stephen Edwards defending his Iowa State Middle Weight title against 16-3 Limberth Ponce.