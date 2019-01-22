Moline City Administrator leaving position “effective immediately”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- City Administrator Doug Maxeiner announced he will be leaving the employment of the City effective immediately.

According to the city, the decision was mutually agreed upon by the Moline City Council and Mr. Maxeiner.

Maxeiner was appointed as Moline’s City Administrator in May of 2017. Before working in Moline, he worked as the village administrator in Wauconda, Illinois.

The Mayor announced that Moline Public Works Director J.D. Schulte will serve as the Interim City Administrator until a new administrator is hired.