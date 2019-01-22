× Man killed in McDonough County crash

BUSHNELL, Illinois — One person was killed and several others were injured when a pickup collided with a van on Illinois Route 41.

The crash happened Tuesday, January 22 around 10:15 a.m., according to a statement from the Illinois State Police. A 1998 Ford F-150 pickup was headed southbound when the driver lost control on an icy road, crossed the center line and collided with a 2003 Ford Econoline van, which was headed northbound.

Police said both the driver and passenger of the pickup were thrown in the crash. The passenger, 86-year-old Ray Etter from Bushnell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup and everyone in the van sustained serious injuries, police said. The van driver was airlifted to a Peoria hospital; everyone else was taken to another hospital in the area.

The pickup driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to police. The passenger who died at the scene was also not wearing a seatbelt.