It's one of the most popular kitchen appliances right now - the Instant Pot!

On Tuesday, January 22nd during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us five things you can make in your Instant Pot:

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Rice

Dried Beans

Meat (Frozen or Fresh)

Potatoes

To enter Fareway's contest to win an Instant Pot and a $25 Fareway gift card, visit their Facebook Page or Instagram Page. The winners will be announced on January 29th.